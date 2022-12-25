NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Fulgenzi family has already left their mark on the tennis community in the state of New Mexico. Leroy Fulgenzi is a member of the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame and multiple Fulgenzis have gone on to win state titles in high school. Now, sisters Brandelyn and Lauren are making some noise on the national level.

Following successful high school careers at Robertson, the pair went on to play collegiately at the University of Incarnate World in San Antonio, Texas. Brandelyn, a graduate student, and Lauren, a junior, haven’t been able to play together much throughout their collegiate careers thanks to COVID and injury, but now, they are climbing the ranks as a doubles team.

The Fulgenzi’s recently won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Texas regional and qualified for the ITA fall nationals. The win was the first of its kind for the tennis program at UIW.

“It was like we knew we could do it, but like some of our results hadn’t been showing and injuries we’ve been having over the past couple years,” said Lauren. “So, like, it’s kind of just opened our eyes, like we really can do it.”

“It just showed us that we can compete with the best,” Brandelyn said. “It took a little longer than we had thought, but it just showed us that we can compete with the best in the country.”

Now, the pair is ranked 48th in the country and has a legit shot at going to the NCAA national tournament. While that would be an accomplishment in itself, the sisters have even bigger goals for their future.

“Our main goal is to be winning grand slams,” Lauren said. “So, not just be professional tennis players but be winning big-time slams. So, that’s the end goal.”

“Yeah, we’re not satisfied yet, even though we had a good fall,” Brandelyn said. “We’re not satisfied and we’re just going to keep working.”