Fugitive on the run for 43 years arrested in Espanola

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – After decades on the run from the feds, a man wanted in Colorado has been arrested in Espanola. The FBI says 77-year-old Luis Archuleta had been wanted by the FBI since 1977 for his escape from a Colorado corrections facility in 1974. Archuleta, who has gone by a number of aliases over the years, had been residing in Española for about four decades under the name Ramon Montoya. Archuleta was arrested Wednesday and is being sent back to Colorado to face a judge.

“This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider in a press release Wednesday. “I want to thank the Española Police Department for working closely with the FBI Denver and Albuquerque Divisions on this investigation and getting this dangerous fugitive off the streets.”

The FBI says special agents from the Albuquerque FBI Division worked with the Espanola Police Department to arrest Archuleta. The FBI says a federal arrest warrant was issued for Archuleta in 1977 and at the time of his escape, Archuleta was serving a prison sentence resulting from his 1973 conviction for assault for shooting and wounding a Denver Police officer.

The following year officials say he escaped from a prisoner transport detail and ended up in the wind but the officer he shot, Daril Cinquanta, never gave up and his perseverance paid off.