NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fuelwood permits can now be purchased from the Mount Taylor Ranger District. They can either be bought in person at the Mount Taylor district Office at 1800 Lobo Canyon Road in Grants or over the phone at 505-287-8833.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Video: Man wrestles BCSO canine prior to arrest
- Albuquerque: Bernalillo County still has rental assistance cash for some tenants
- New Mexico: ‘I didn’t know what was going on’: Neighbors recall Farmington shooting that killed 3 elderly women
- KRQE Investigates: How Albuquerque officials misused tax dollars in turf scheme
The permits will be sold Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only. They cost $2 per cord with a minimum purchase of $20. Phone orders must be paid with a credit or debit card. Cash and checks will be accepted for in-person sales only.
Permits can also be purchased at the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Supervisors Office at 2113 Osuna Rd. NE in Albuquerque. More information is available on the Cibola National Forest website.