NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fuelwood permits can now be purchased from the Mount Taylor Ranger District. They can either be bought in person at the Mount Taylor district Office at 1800 Lobo Canyon Road in Grants or over the phone at 505-287-8833.

The permits will be sold Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only. They cost $2 per cord with a minimum purchase of $20. Phone orders must be paid with a credit or debit card. Cash and checks will be accepted for in-person sales only.

Permits can also be purchased at the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Supervisors Office at 2113 Osuna Rd. NE in Albuquerque. More information is available on the Cibola National Forest website.