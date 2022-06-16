NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will offer in-person sales of fuelwood permits June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The permits will be offered at the Canjilon Ranger District Office at 358 State Rd 115 Canjilon, New Mexico.

According to the BLM that in almost all field offices, BLM fuelwood permits are valid for cutting only dead piñon and juniper (cedar) . It is strictly prohibited to cut greet trees or other trees that are not allowed by permit. The minimum and maximum cords for purchase vary by field office and rules, regulations, and timing vary slightly between field offices.

Things to know when showing up for in-person purchase:

Fuelwood permits are $12 per cord. Exact change is required.

Customers must present a valid drivers license to purchase a permit.

Permits cover dead and down forest products in designated areas only.

Fuelwood permits and haul tags are valid for 30 days after purchase date.

Fire restrictions are still in effect on BLM lands throughout the state, BLM highlights two specific restrictions that may apply to fuelwood permit holders:

Operating a chainsaw or any other internal or external combustion engine without a U.S. Department of Agriculture or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Possessing or using a motor vehicle off roads, except routes in areas open to off-highway vehicle travel and except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.

For more information on fire restrictions visit the BLM fire restrictions page. Fuelwood permits can also be purchased online at https://forestproducts.blm/gov.