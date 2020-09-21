Fuelwood permits available in-person and online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -The public can now purchase a fuelwood permit from the Bureau of Land Management. Permits are $10 to $12 per cord and are available to purchase at select BLM locations or online.

The Bureau of Land Management reports that in almost all field offices, BLM fuelwood permits are valid for cutting only dead piñon and juniper. It is strictly prohibited to cut greet trees or other trees that are not allowed by permit.

The minimum and maximum cords for purchase vary by field office and rules, regulations, and timing vary slightly between field offices. Those who purchase permits are urged to read all materials that come with your permit.

Permits for the Rio Puerco Field Office, Taos Field Office, and Farmington Field Office are available online. Fuelwood permits are available to purchase in-person at the following locations:

Bureau of Land Management Rio Puerco Field Office in Albuquerque at 100 Sun Ave NE Suite 330, 87109 phone: (505) 761-8700 Cost: $10/cord – dead & down

Bureau of Land Management Socorro Field Office in Socorro at 901 S Old US Hwy 85, 87801 phone: (575) 835-0223 Cost: $10/cord – dead & down or green

Bureau of Land Management Farmington Field Office in Farmington at 6251 College Blvd 87402 phone: (505) 564-7600 Cost: $12/cord – dead & down

Bureau of Land Management Taos Field Office in Taos at 226 Cruz Alta Rd 87571 phone: (575) 758-8851 Cost: $12/cord – dead & down

New Mexico Public Lands Information Center- Bureau of Land Management-New Mexico State Office in Santa Fe at 301 Dinosaur Trail 87508 phone: (505) 954-2002 Cost: $12/cord – dead & down (This office sells BLM fuelwood permits for the Taos Field Office)

in Santa Fe at 301 Dinosaur Trail 87508 phone: (505) 954-2002 Cost: $12/cord – dead & down

Cutting or removing wood from BLM lands without a valid fuelwood permit can result in fines of over $300. Maps on fuelwood areas can be found online at blm.gov.