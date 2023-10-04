NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With winter quickly approaching, the Santa Fe National Forest is working with community organizations to provide firewood to those affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

In partnership with Santa Fe Community Foundation and Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the agreement provides $200,000 to supply fuel wood to residents in Mora and San Miguel counties.

Hazard trees from the fire areas will be cut and delivered directly to households.

“The funds from the Forest Service have enabled us to provide wood to our residents in Mora and San Miguel Counties,” said UMCOR/NHN Disaster Case Manager for Neighbors Helping Neighbors Janna Lopez, “This gives residents a bit of relief to allow them to buy more wood for the winter.”

Wood will be distributed to the most in need individuals and families starting next week.