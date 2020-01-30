From nursing home to hotel, owner asks city for zoning change

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new plan for a former nursing home in Roswell, but neighbors are not too hot on the owners new idea. The owner wants to transform it into a hotel.

“There is no such thing as a secure, safe hotel,” said Karen Penny.

Residents and concerned citizens filled the Roswell Planning and Zoning meeting Tuesday night as the board considered whether a now-closed nursing home should be rezoned to allow for a hotel.

The facility at 2801 North Kentucky Avenue sits adjacent to a small housing subdivision that is known as a retirement village. More that 20 residents stood up and spoke against the change. The points were different, but the overall message was the same.

“It’s a nice neighborhood. I don’t think we need the traffic from a hotel that tends to bring in transients,” said Todd Decay.

The property owner himself says he understands the safety concerns and believes the change is a way to remedy them. He says with the change will come upgrades.

“It’s so dark, it’s not even safe for anybody. I want to keep it safe, better for myself and neighbors,” said the owner.

The meeting lasted almost three hours, as neighbor after neighbor voiced their opinions, including city officials who think a hotel is the only viable option.

“What else can you do with this thing?” said City Planner Bill Morris.

The Zoning and Planning board passed the zoning change by a vote of 4 to 3, but with many residents filing appeals. The battle is far from over and will now be up to the City Council to decide what’s next.