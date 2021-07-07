Toads heard in Belen after heavy rains

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Another result of all the floodwaters in Belen Tuesday night, frogs. Lots of frogs came out during heavy rains and it’s not an uncommon sight for Belen but surprising for some. The Mexican spadefoot toad is the official state amphibian. It gets its name from the spade-like projections on its hind legs.

That allows them to dig deep into the soil where they spend most of their life. They come up during heavy rains and give mating calls when they are ready to mate. After their mating is over, they will dig back down several feet into the ground and wait again.