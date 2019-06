A successful fundraiser will help revamp the mountain lion exhibit at Roswell’s Spring River Park and Zoo.

According to the Daily Record, Friends of the Zoo presented a $10,000 check to the Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh and the zoo over the weekend.

The money was raised back in April at the Brew for the Zoo event, a festival featuring local breweries and food trucks. Friends of the Zoo says they plan to hold an “Ocktobear-Fest” to benefit the zoo’s bear exhibit this fall.