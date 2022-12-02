NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The community is still in shock and mourning the loss of Judge Diane Albert who was murdered the day after Thanksgiving. Friends said she constantly gave back to New Mexico, including helping young women become leaders. She was loved by many, including State Auditor Brian Colón.

“Diane Albert, she was a source of joy and inspiration to countless New Mexicans,” said Colón, who had known her for years, “She was really an incredible leader who brought that infectious personality and her quirkiness into everything that she did.”

Albert’s family is originally from Ohio.

Her ties to New Mexico date back to 1993 when the engineer worked at Los Alamos Lab until 2004. Albert was also an educator at Los Alamos UNM campus, in the materials science technology program. She was also a Los Alamos County councilor from 2001 to 2004.

Albert then switched career paths, finishing law school in 2007. On her website, she stated ‘should we take on cases pro bono for those who could not afford an attorney.’

“It wasn’t about chasing the dollar. It wasn’t about building bigger for herself. It was about building others for community.”

In 2021, Albert was elected the municipal court judge for the village of Los Ranchos. In her free time, Albert had a passion for cycling with friends. They said you would often see her on the bike trails throughout the city.

“I can think of many times when she walked in the front door of my home with her bicycle helmet on and her clip in shoes, clacking through my tile.”

She was also a mentor for young women.

“She was always involved in organizations that built up women and increase the quality of women’s voice and standing in New Mexico and in the nation. She was a part of MANA New Mexico, which is a wonderful women’s advocacy organization here in New Mexico with a long history.”

Albert was an animal lover caring for her duck, chickens, cats, and pugs.

“I know her legacy will impact generations to come, whether it’s the young girls that she inspired, with her words of kindness, and her guidance, or whether it was just the fact that she was a wonderfully strong, intellectual, smart, driven woman on the bench.”

Top state leaders took to social media to remember Judge Albert. Senator Ben Ray Lujan said, “Diane Albert was a deeply respected and admired public servant who touched the lives of countless New Mexicans.”

Services for Diane Albert will be held on Tuesday, December 6, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hotel Albuquerque chapel.