NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A debilitating disease is making it difficult for a local artist to complete some of his work. David Bradley was left unable to finish some of his work after being diagnoses with ALS in 2011.

Upton Ethelbah Jr., also known as Grayshoes, is putting the final touches on one of David Bradley’s sculptures. The two have know each other for more than two decades, meeting for the first time at the institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. “I got an email from from his wife saying that David wasn’t able to work anymore and he’s had several stone pieces that he would like me to finish,” said Grayshoes.

Grayshoes was happy to help, quickly picking up his tools and getting to work on six different sculptures. Meanwhile in Santa Fe, painter Paul Milasevich is helping Bradley finish a few of his paintings. Both Artists say they were honored when they were asked to complete Bradley’s work.