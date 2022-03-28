CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family are remembering Kelsey Cash, a Clovis woman who police say was shot to death by her on-and-off-again boyfriend. “She deserved a lot more,” said Ashlie Griego, Cash’s best friend who met when they were just 5-years-old.

“We used to ride bikes to each other’s houses, share clothes and meet halfway to drop them off. we were close, we really were,” said Griego.

The 28-year-old esthetician was found shot to death in her Clovis apartment last Wednesday night, police said her door had been forced open. According to court documents, witnesses told police they saw a male flee the scene and get into a Dodge Charger, registered to Cash’s on-and-on again boyfriend, Adrian Chavez.

Witnesses also told police the couple had a history with domestic violence and that Chavez often had his gun on him. The two also share a young daughter.

“I’m sad for her. and I don’t even have the words to explain how sad and concerned I am for her daughter,” said Griego. Chavez, who Griego said met Cash in high school, was arrested the next day. She said they all grew up together.

“I’m confused and I’m upset about Adrian. But concerned for him too. like I said, we were all friends. We all loved each other at some point, “she said. But for now, Griego must learn how to move on without her best friend.

“She would’ve known what to do, what to say and what to write especially during this time,” Griego said. “She was pretty and fun-loving and happy and vibrant and she’s really going to be missed.”

Griego also described Cash as positive, a hard worker, and dedicated to her family.

Court documents indicate jealously over other men could’ve been a motive. Chavez is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated burglary. The state has filed a motion to keep him behind bars until trial.