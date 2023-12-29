SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico bookstore owner with failing health, who has been trying to unload her shop for free, has finally found a taker.

If Nathan Center was in the novel Charlie in the Chocolate Factory you could say he found the golden ticket, after the opportunity of a lifetime came up this summer a chance to become the owner of Book Mountain in Santa Fe, all for free. “I blew it off and I wasn’t thinking you know no one is going to give me a bookstore right,” said now owner of Book Mountain, Nathan Center.

But with encouragement from his family, he went in the store on a July day to give it a shot. “This guy walks in and he looks around and says what can I do for you, and it wasn’t about him it was about me and the bookstore,” said the previous owner of Book Mountain, Peggy Frank.

It was those words that caught Peggy’s attention, making Center stand out from the more than 300 people interested in taking over the business.

She said his sense of humor, and his care for customers and books are what ultimately landed him the spot. “This is what he wants to do and he’s not terribly old but he’s not really young either, so he has some maturity behind him,” said Frank.

Now Nathan is giving the tours Peggy once gave to her customers. “You did something cool and wrote a book about it or you got yourself killed and someone wrote a book for you,” said Center.

Customers are happy their local bookstore will remain open. “I’m just glad they held on as long as they did and we are just moving ahead to a new era again,” said customer of 17 years, Duane Roller.

A new chapter, with a new owner and at least one upgrade coming in the new year a credit card reader in the store. “Peggy has refused to do business with credit cards and banks for a very long time but there’s so few people using cash nowadays it’s time to get with the times,” Nathan Center.

Peggy is happy readers will still have a place to go. “I’m happy because the city is happy, the readers of the town are happy,” said Frank.

The new bookstore owner said he hopes to start selling books online in the near future.