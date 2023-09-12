SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be a special New Mexico Rail Runner Express train on Thursday to take community members to Santa Fe for memorial services set to honor late New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

All of the Rail Runner services will be free on Thursday in honor of Richardson and his legacy of implementing commuter rail in central New Mexico. The special Rail Runner train on Thursday will provide service between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, stopping at all stations along the way.

“It is only fitting that part of Governor Richardson’s memorial include providing free train service to people who would like to ride the Rail Runner to Santa Fe that day to remember him”, said NMDOT Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna.

The train will depart Downtown Albuquerque for Santa Fe at 8:36 a.m. and will arrive at South Capitol Station at 10:10 a.m. From there, people will board Santa Fe Trails buses to Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi for mass from 11:00 a.m. to 1230 p.m.

Following mass, people will board New Mexico Department of Transportation buses to a reception at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda beginning at 1:00 p.m.

After the reception at the Roundhouse, people will board Santa Fe Trails buses back to the South Capitol station where they can board the #515 southbound Rail Runner Train departing at 2:52 p.m. or the #517 southbound Rail Runner Train departing at 4:20 p.m.

Richardson died in his sleep at the age of 75 on Sept. 1, at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts.