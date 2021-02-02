Free program aims to help NM adults earn high school diploma

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has launched a program designed to help adults (19 and older) earn a high school diploma through their public library. Currently, six libraries in New Mexico offer the “Career Online High School” program.
Enrollment is limited and requires a library card, but comes at no cost to students. Those who start the program have 18 months to finish and can earn an entry-level career certificate in one of nine employment areas.
The Six Participating Libraries Include:
- The Public Library Albuquerque and Bernalillo County
- Belen Public Library
- Santa Fe Public Library
- Bookmobile East (Tucumcari)
- Bookmobile Northeast (Cimarron Library)
- Bookmobile West (Los Lunas)
According to a news release, the New Mexico State Library decided to invest in the program to help New Mexicans wishing to finish their education, but were having difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.