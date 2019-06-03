Free naloxone training at Santa Fe Indian Center

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Health officials are offering training on who to address opioid abuse in New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the training is taking place Wednesday, June 5 at the Santa Fe Indian Center. The training will focus on the use of naloxone, a medication that can quickly block an opioid overdose.

Participants will be taught how to administer the medication and how to perform rescue breathing techniques. The training is free.