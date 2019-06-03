Free June programs at El Malpais and El Morro National Monuments

That National Parks Service has announced a variety of ranger programs at El Malpais and El Morro National Monuments in June. The programs are free to the public.
In addition to the programs, there will also be a Junior Ranger Program booklet designed for kids ages 7-13. The booklets can be picked up at the El Malpais Visitor Center.
- June 8 – Bat Out-Flight Program, 7:30 p.m., El Calderon Trailhead
- June 14 – Night Sky Program, 8:30 p.m., El Malpais Visitor Center
- June 15 – Bat Out-Flight Program, 7:30 p.m., El Calderon Trailhead
- June 16 – Children’s Story time and Craft, 2:00 p.m., El Malpais Visitor Center
- June 22 – Bat Out-Flight Program, 7:30 p.m., El Calderon Trailhead
- June 29 – Bat Out-Flight Program, 7:30 p.m., El Calderon Trailhead
- June 30 – El Calderon Guided Hike, 1:00 p.m., El Calderon Trailhead
- June 16 – Full Moon Hike, the Headland Trail will remain open until 9:30 p.m.
- June 29 – Night Sky Program, 9:00 p.m., El Morro Visitor Center
The El Calderon Trailhead is located 28 miles south and west of Grants along Highway 53. The El Morro National Monument is located 44 miles south and west of Grants along Highway 53.