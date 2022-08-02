SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can dispose of their green waste for free this weekend. Green waste can be dropped off at the Stanley Convenience Center on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jacona Convenience Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents must have a valid permit.

Green Waste is defined as cuttings and trimmings from trees, shrubs, flowering plants, or lawn and similar materials. Green Waste does not include: weeds, cholla cactus, sod, root balls, tree stumps, tree trunks greater than 18 inches in diameter, pet waste, rocks, dirt/soil (clean or contaminated), household waste, litter, plastic bags, metal, plastic, paper, pallets, palm fronds, lumber or any type of treated wood (this includes plywood, sheetrock, and chipboard), leaves and pines needles and construction and demolition.