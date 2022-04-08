NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You and your favorite furry friend can get a free Easter photo. Saturday, PetSmart owners can take their pets in and get a free photo.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: New Mexico tax rebates: How much will you get?
- Entertainment: Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2022
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 6 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: Cash payments for New Mexicans
The event starts Saturday at noon. PetSmart recommends getting your pet ready for photos by grooming them, playing with them or bringing their favorite toy or treat.