SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County residents will be able to dump their trash free of charge for a few hours this weekend.

The Sandoval County Landfill is offering a free, half-day dump day for residents on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Residents will be able to multiple trips during that time period but need to limit some materials per trip.

Those materials include four tires, two televisions, and 10 gallons of household hazardous waste per trip.

The dump will also accept scrap metal, flattened cardboard, electronics, and appliances.

This is the fourth, and final, free, half-day for the year.