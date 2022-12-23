NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A national chain of dentist offices delivered free dental care to New Mexicans Friday morning.
Comfort Dental had their doors open but kept their cash registers closed for the 37th Annual Care Day.
The treatment they offered was limited to anything that could be completed in a single visit, like cleanings, and extractions.
The company expected to treat around 4,000 patients across the country all for free.