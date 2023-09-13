NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In support of National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is sponsoring car seat inspection clinics. These clinics will take across the state from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.

National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week is September 17-23. Motor vehicle related injuries are a leading cause of death for children under 15-year-old, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Technicians will be available to educate parents and caregivers. People will be able to ask questions and learn about common car seat errors. NMDOT says replacement car seats will be available if a technician sees a car seat that is unsafe, but there may be a $25 replacement fee and the child must be present. The event is free to attend and available to everyone

Car Seat Inspection Clinic Locations