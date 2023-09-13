NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In support of National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is sponsoring car seat inspection clinics. These clinics will take across the state from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.
National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week is September 17-23. Motor vehicle related injuries are a leading cause of death for children under 15-year-old, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Technicians will be available to educate parents and caregivers. People will be able to ask questions and learn about common car seat errors. NMDOT says replacement car seats will be available if a technician sees a car seat that is unsafe, but there may be a $25 replacement fee and the child must be present. The event is free to attend and available to everyone
Car Seat Inspection Clinic Locations
- Northeast Albuquerque
- Kohl’s parking lot, 6800 Holly Avenue NE
- Southeast Albuquerque
- Bernalillo County Fire Department Station #38, 3601 Prince Street southeast
- Carlsbad
- Carlsbad Mall, 2302 W. Pierce Street
- Clovis
- The Java Loft, 810 E. 21st Street
- Deming
- Deming Fire Department, 309 S. Gold Avenue
- Farmington
- JCPenney parking lot, Animas Valley Mall, 4601 E. Main Street
- Las Cruces
- Doña Ana County Health Services Center, 1170 N. Solano Drive
- Rio Rancho
- Target parking lot, 4225 Crestview Drive SE
- Santa Fe
- JCPenney parking lot, Santa Fe Place Mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road