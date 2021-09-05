Free admission to select New Mexico museums Sunday

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs is offering free admission to a variety of museums and historic sites Sunday. The department offers free admission to most locations on the first Sunday of every month.

Story continues below:

Participating locations include the Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, New Mexico History Museum, and National Hispanic Cultural Center. The free admission also applies to all New Mexico historic sites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES