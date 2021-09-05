Free admission to select New Mexico museums Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs is offering free admission to a variety of museums and historic sites Sunday. The department offers free admission to most locations on the first Sunday of every month.
Participating locations include the Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, New Mexico History Museum, and National Hispanic Cultural Center. The free admission also applies to all New Mexico historic sites.