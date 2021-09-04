Frankie the tortoise found

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family breathed a sigh of relief Friday. Their beloved Frankie is back home.

Story continues below:

News 13 reported Thursday about the 125-pound tortoise who belongs to the Tew family in Madrid. The 26-year-old escape artist broke through a gate five days ago.

Friday, Frankie’s owners said a pair of hikers stumbled across him in the Cerrillos Hills and recognized him from News 13’s report. They called the number painted in nail polish on his shell. The two good Samaritans – both Vietnam vets with physical ailments – managed to wrangle the stubborn reptile, put a leash on him, and hold him until his owner arrived.

This happened on a motorcycle, complete with a sidecar, so Frankie got to ride home in style. Frankie’s owners say this is far from the first time he has gone on a walk by himself. Once, he even got as far as I-25.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES