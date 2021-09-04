Frankie the tortoise found

MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family breathed a sigh of relief Friday. Their beloved Frankie is back home.

News 13 reported Thursday about the 125-pound tortoise who belongs to the Tew family in Madrid. The 26-year-old escape artist broke through a gate five days ago.

Friday, Frankie’s owners said a pair of hikers stumbled across him in the Cerrillos Hills and recognized him from News 13’s report. They called the number painted in nail polish on his shell. The two good Samaritans – both Vietnam vets with physical ailments – managed to wrangle the stubborn reptile, put a leash on him, and hold him until his owner arrived.

This happened on a motorcycle, complete with a sidecar, so Frankie got to ride home in style. Frankie’s owners say this is far from the first time he has gone on a walk by himself. Once, he even got as far as I-25.