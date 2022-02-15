NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fox from Catron County near Reserve, New Mexico has tested positive for rabies, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

They say it’s the first positive fox rabies case in New Mexico so far this year. NMDOH also report the fox was submitted to the state public health laboratory in Albuquerque after a bit a person last Friday. The individual is receiving treatment for the bit.

According to NMDOH, rabies is a deadly viral disease that can be prevented but not cured.

NMDOH offers tips to help avoid exposure to rabies