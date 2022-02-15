NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fox from Catron County near Reserve, New Mexico has tested positive for rabies, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
They say it’s the first positive fox rabies case in New Mexico so far this year. NMDOH also report the fox was submitted to the state public health laboratory in Albuquerque after a bit a person last Friday. The individual is receiving treatment for the bit.
According to NMDOH, rabies is a deadly viral disease that can be prevented but not cured.
NMDOH offers tips to help avoid exposure to rabies
- Keep an eye on pets when outdoors. Bring them inside at night, when wild animals are more likely to be present.
- Don’t leave pet food or scraps outside. Keep outdoor garbage cans tightly sealed.
- Do not attempt to feed, approach, or touch wild animals (alive or dead). Teach this important message to your children.
- Pets should be up-to-date on rabies vaccinations, microchipped, and wear current license tags on their collars.
- If your cat or dog has been bitten or scratched, call your pet’s veterinarian, even if the wound is superficial.
- Horses and other livestock should be considered for rabies vaccination to protect them from rabid animals that may attack them.
- If you or a loved-one are bitten by an animal, or come into contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the exposed site immediately with soap and water for 10- 15 minutes and seek medical care.
- Call the NNDOH hotline (24/7) at 505-827-0006 for recommendations about receiving rabies exposure protective vaccination.