Fourth rabid skunk confirmed in Curry County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A skunk that interacted with a dog in Curry County has tested positive for rabies, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. This is the fourth confirmed rabid skunk case in Curry County.

There was no human exposure to the disease and since the dog was up to date on rabies vaccination, the pet only required an additional booster. The NMDOH says a fox was also reported positive for rabies in May.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that can affect all mammals and can be prevented, but not cured. The large majority of rabies cases reported in the United States to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like skunks, bats, foxes, and raccoons.

The following guidelines can help protect you and your family from rabies: