ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A so-called “crazy” idea out of Española Humane has reached a major milestone as they celebrate four years of the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe.

“It was sort of a wild idea. I don’t think many people thought I was sane when I described it to them,” said Director of Communications Mattie Allen.

For the past four years, Española Humane has been operating outside of the shelter walls to help get puppies adopted.

“We have puppies that go and stay there after they have been in foster for two weeks or longer. and overnight guests get to play with the puppies in morning and evening sessions,” said Allen.

Up to 10 puppies get sent to the Ojo Santa Fe Resort. Ready to relax, play, and get adopted from the puppy patch.

“Guests all over the country, and all over the world, honestly, that know about the Puppy Patch, and there are so many guests at the resort that actually visit Ojo Santa Fe they plan their entire vacation to come to Ojo Santa Fe with the intent of adopting a puppy,” said Allen.

So far, they’ve been able to adopt out 560 puppies.

“Some people show up with their carriers already; they don’t know what puppy they are going to go home with. They just know they want to adopt a puppy,” said Allen.

The puppy patch has been one solution to overcrowding at the shelter, allowing them to get more animals in and ready to be adopted.

“As everybody knows, every shelter is limited by capacity, and it feels like we are almost always at capacity or over capacity, and to be able to have this beautiful cozy safe place for our puppies to go has definitely opened up room at the shelter,” said Allen.

It’s a decision no one at the shelter has regretted.

“It’s definitely taken the pressure off of the shelter, and it’s just been this really joyful collaboration and opportunity,” said Allen.

Allen said there are five puppies available at Ojo Santa Fe for adoption at the moment.