Four years after disappearance, search continues for Taos resident Holly White

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Four years after the disappearance of Holly White, a woman from Taos, her family is still searching to find out what happened to her.

“She liked everybody and it was a shock, when she was missing. I just wouldn’t, I couldn’t kind of accept it,” said Jeff White, Holly’s husband.

On Friday, May 6, she was supposed to meet a friend for a walk. It was their weekly ritual, but White never showed. Her SUV was found at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge near Taos. Many suggested suicide, but search crews never found White’s body.

Elaine Graves, a private investigator, was hired by White’s family to find her. She says new technology may make a difference in the case.

“I’m doing more work with artificial intelligence, not just on Holly’s case but on several of my cases,” said Graves, who says DNA testing is now an option, as well. “We’re focusing in on facial recognition software.”

The Find Holly White page on Facebook is still up-and-running. Years later, Graves says they’re still getting tips sent in from all over the country — from sightings to psychics.

“Doing this kind of work, it’s like a puzzle you have to put together,” said Graves. “From rafters to hikers, everybody is still looking for Holly. It seems like the whole town has really come together.”

White’s family says they just want closure. “I’ve accepted it, I’m just waiting for an ending, is all,” said Jeff White. “I’ve been waiting for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Graves says these cases can take years to solve. She says she’s not giving up anytime soon.

“I have to tell you, it’s a roller coaster. Some days you’re really hopeful and there’s a lot of forward movement in the case and then, sometimes, it’s discouraging. You just keep going. A lot of these cases are solved years later. Not every case is solved right away,” said Graves. “I will look for Holly as long as it takes to find her. I’ll never stop looking for Holly.”

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for tips that will bring White home. Tips can be submitted through the Facebook page or phoned into Graves at 575-613-3415.

Related Coverage: