Four Santa Fe students honored by local NAACP

by: KRQE Media

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Santa Fe’s branch of the NAACP gave out awards to four high school students.

The organization says these teens are uplifting the community with their service while successfully pursuing their education—two things MLK Jr. placed a high value on.

“When I was in foster care I benefited a lot from the clothing drives and the homeless shelter things that everyone did. Community service is just integrated in my head as a normal thing, so it’s not exactly a separate thing for me,” honoree Destiny Kropnick said.

The students received money, a certificate, a commemorative gift, and a membership to the NAACP.

