CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A residential fire in Clovis left four people dead early Thursday morning. Clovis Police say they received a call around 2:18 a.m. Thursday about a residential fire in the 500 block of Wallace St, Clovis Fire and Police responded to the scene.

Officials say as the fire was being extinguished four people were found dead inside the house. They say local and state fire marshals and police are investigating the incident. The identity of the victims is still unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation.