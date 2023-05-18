NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp recently published its list of the top 100 places to stay in the U.S. in 2023. Check out the four New Mexico properties that made the list.

Riverbend Hot Springs

Riverbend Hot Springs | Courtesy of Jacob Foerstner

Riverbend Hot Springs, in Truth or Consequences, features a variety of rooms to fit each style, along with hot springs that look right out onto the Rio Grande River. All overnight stays include access to the Common Hot Springs Pools, and private pools can be booked as well. Some of the casitas even have their own private pools, included with booking.

Ranking: No. 11 out of 100

No. 11 out of 100 Location: Truth or Consequences, 100 Austin Street

Truth or Consequences, 100 Austin Street Website: click here

We’re proud to have made this list, thanks to our wonderful guests who have graciously shared their reviews for their favorite getaway with the world. Riverbend Hot Springs is your destination for the ultimate in relaxation. Whether you are looking for a short soak or a weekend to melt every stress away, Riverbend has something for you. Every detail of this oasis in the desert is designed to provide you a quiet escape to heal, rejuvenate, and recharge your mind, soul, and body. Jacob Foerstner, Managing Partner at Riverbend Hot Springs

Roadrunner Lodge

Roadrunner Lodge | Courtesy of Maps Data: 2023 Google, Maxar Technologies

The Roadrunner Lodge is a restored motel on Route 66 that takes visitors back in time. The lodge features a mid-century style while incorporating modern comforts. The lodge’s “Snazzy 60s” rooms provide a hands-on 1960s experience, even spotlighting toys and games from that decade.

Ranking: No. 12 out of 100

No. 12 out of 100 Location: Tucumcari, 1023 E Route 66 Boulevard

Tucumcari, 1023 E Route 66 Boulevard Website: click here

Reviews of the motel rave about the impressive attention to detail and the nostalgic feel that the lodge provides. As an added bonus, the property is dog friendly, making it a comfortable stay for your pup as well.

Old Santa Fe Inn

Old Santa Fe Inn | Courtesy of Maps Data: 2023 Google, Maxar Technologies

The Old Santa Fe Inn blends architectural influences from Native American, Old Spanish, and Anglo styles to create a New Mexican charm. The inn is right in Santa Fe’s downtown district, making it walkable to many historic attractions. A variety of southwest-style rooms are available at the inn, and some even have cozy Kiva fireplaces.

Ranking: No. 26 out of 100

No. 26 out of 100 Location: Santa Fe, 201 Montezuma Avenue

Santa Fe, 201 Montezuma Avenue Website: click here

The inn is a four-minute walk to the New Mexico State Capitol, a six-minute walk to the Lensic Performing Arts Center, and a seven-minute walk to the Santa Fe Plaza. With many shops and restaurants nearby, the inn is a great place to stay for those who want to experience the core of Santa Fe.

Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm

Los Poblanos Historic Inn | Courtesy of Maps Data: 2023 Google, Maxar Technologies

The Los Poblanos Historic Inn is nestled among 25 acres of lavender fields, cottonwood trees, and gardens. The farm focuses on preservation and sustainability, showing the fruits of its labor at its on-site dining locations. Alongside the inn’s welcoming rooms, Los Poblanos offers its Hacienda Spa and local goods available for sale at The Farm Shop.

Ranking: No. 74 out of 100

No. 74 out of 100 Location: Albuquerque, 4803 Rio Grande Boulevard

Albuquerque, 4803 Rio Grande Boulevard Website: click here

The property was designed in 1932 by the “Father of Santa Fe Style,” John Gaw Meem, architect of the University of New Mexico’s Zimmerman Library. It is a family-run business with menus constructed of organic ingredients that are grown on-site and within the Rio Grande Valley, creating a true New Mexican experience.