ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four New Mexico breweries are getting international recognition. They also get to take awards home from a prestigious worldwide beer competition.

“I think brewing, to me, is the best [thing] between being an artist and a scientist,” said Zach Guilmette, the head brewer at Canteen Brewhouse in Northeast Albuquerque. He’s the brains behind the brews, helping make the Valentine’s Day release called a ‘work of heart.’

“When we first tapped it, it was just smooth, balanced, just beautiful stout flavors of roastiness,” said Guilmette.

Some might claim it is even one of the best cream stouts in the world. The beer just took home second place out of more than 50 entries for sweet or cream stouts at the World Beer Cup.

“It’s so hard to win. So every time you do, you appreciate it more. It was exciting for the crew here.” he said. “The World Beer Cup, it’s definitely a prestigious competition. One of two that, in the industry, that we really look at for a standard for how well we’re doing.”

It looks like New Mexico has even more to be ‘hoppy’ about. Out of 10,213 beers from more than 2,376 breweries across the globe, Canteen Brewhouse was one of four New Mexico breweries to place in the international competition. The other winners include Ex Novo Brewing Company, Starr Brothers Brewing Company, and Quarter Celtic Brewpub.

“New Mexico’s craft brew scene, overall, it’s one of the best in the country,” said Guilmette. “We love being kind of under the radar. We definitely get accolades. We get recognized for craft beer here, but oftentimes you hear other cities mentioned before you hear Albuquerque.”

He called the brewery industry in the state ‘tight-knit’ and said a win for one New Mexico brewery is a win for all of them.

“I think what makes Albuquerque unique, when other breweries succeed, we are just as thrilled for them as we would be when we win for ourselves,” he said. “We should be really proud of the craft brew [because] we’re creating and representing New Mexico.”

Canteen Brewhouse only has a few canned six packs of the ‘a work of heart’ left but plans on bringing it back next Valentine’s Day.

Two other local breweries, Steelbender in Albuquerque and Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe won at another international competition. They took home awards from the Craft Beer Marketing Awards which celebrate excellence in creative marketing and packaging efforts by breweries.