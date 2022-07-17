ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have died after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Las Vegas, NM. BCSO confirmed the crash in a news release early Sunday morning, saying preliminary information indicates there are no survivors.

BCSO says three sheriff’s office personnel and one Bernalillo County firefighter were on board the aircraft when it crashed. New Mexico State Police say its investigators are now working alongside federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to look into the cause of the crash.

A BCSO spokeswoman, Jayme Fuller says the helicopter and its crew were “headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.” Investigators have yet to identify the names or gender of the crew that was onboard.

BCSO has frequently used its helicopter to provided aerial firefighting and other assistance across New Mexico, particularly this fire season. In the past several days, BCSO used the Metro 2 helicopter to fight a small fire in the East Mountains near Albuquerque, and the Atalaya Fire near Santa Fe.

“At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages,” said BCSO Spokeswoman Jayme Fuller in an email statement Sunday morning. “As we learn further details, we will provide them through official press releases. Please keep these individuals and their families in your thoughts and prayers tonight.”

Data from an online flight tracking tool FlightAware indicates the Metro 2 helicopter, N911SZ, last recorded a position around 2:32 p.m. Saturday “near Las Vegas.” BCSO also operates a second helicopter, N911ZZ, which was not involved in today’s operations.

Reacting to the crash, Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty wrote on Twitter Sunday, “I am absolutely devastated. Holding loved ones in my heart.”