SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four, new directors have been announced for the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD). Their roles are effective immediately, a press release stated.

HSD Acting Secretary Kari Armijo said the department is fortunate to add the new members.

The new directors are listed below:

Carolee Graham

Nick Boukas

Betina McCracken

Cristina Parajon

“Carolee Graham, Nick Boukas, Betina McCracken and Cristina Parajon are each driven by passion and determination to serve the people of New Mexico,” stated Armijo.

Carolee Graham, director of the Administrative Services Division (ASD)

Graham has been ASD deputy director and acting division director for the past year. She has over 20 years of experience with HSD.

“I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to further the work HSD provides to the New Mexicans we serve, and I’m excited to continue working with such a great team whose focus is to ensure that we can provide the services needed as efficiently as possible,” stated Carolee Graham.

Nick Boukas, director of the Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD) and acting CEO of the Behavioral Health Collaborative

Boukas has experience with the New Mexico Department of Health, and he helped navigate the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he worked with local and state governments.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to be part of the Behavioral Health Services Division,” said Nick Boukas. “I look forward to continuing the efforts to provide New Mexicans with quality services and am grateful to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Acting Secretary Armijo for their trust in me.”

Betina Gonzales McCracken, director of the New Mexico Child Support Program (CSED)

Since May 2021, Gonzales McCracker worked as the acting director of the CSED. She’s been with the department since 2003.

“I am honored and excited to lead the New Mexico Child Support Division and its continued efforts in modernizing the program to help as many parents and guardians as possible with the often-complicated process of obtaining and/or paying child support,” stated Betina McCracken. “There are many families who need our services and may not know what we can provide, and to those, I encourage them to reach out and find out how the modern Child Support program can make a real difference in their child’s life.”

Cristina Parajon, strategic planning director for HSD

In the past, Parajon worked as deputy incident commander of Medical Operations. She’s also a project lead for Gateway Center. Now, she’s been appointed as HSD director of strategic planning.

“I am passionate about serving and bettering our State, and I am deeply honored to begin my position as director of strategic planning at HSD,” said Cristina Parajon. “The dedication of this department impacts positively the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans, and I am excited to join in their work.”