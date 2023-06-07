FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the Four Corners area can get more information on a study about a proposed freight rail line.

A feasibility study is currently underway on a line that could loop around Farmington, Shiprock, Gallup, and Thoreau, and connect to a BNSF Railway.

Those behind the proposal say using the freight line will cut down on semi-truck traffic and could reduce the number of crashes.

There will be a public meeting on June 21 at Newcomb High School and another on June 22 at Navajo Tech in Crownpoint.

The study is expected to be completed next year. To see the proposal, click here.