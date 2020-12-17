Four Corners Detox Recovery Center opens in Gallup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Recovery Center was established back in 2005 to respond to the long-existing problem of substance abuse in Northern New Mexico. Now, the Santa Fe Recovery Center has established a Four Corners Detox Recovery Center in Gallup.

CEO Sylvia Barela discusses the work they do and the much-needed services that are being provided by the new center. The Four Corners Detox Recovery Center is a Commission for the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited program that provides treatment of substance use disorders in a continuum of care in residential and outpatient settings.

According to the SFRC website, the new facility will provide a medical detoxification withdrawal management program that is a time-limited program designed to assist the individuals served with the physiological effect of acute withdrawal from alcohol and other drugs. Their Detox Program will be operating 24/7 to provide safe, monitored, and managed detox treatment.

The typical stay is three to seven days and the program also strives to develop and maintain a network of treatment providers for referral after the program is completed. Screenings and admissions for the Gallup detox program will begin in December 2020.

For more information on the Four Corners Detox Center, visit sfrecovery.org or visit the Four Corners Detox Recovery Center Facebook page.

