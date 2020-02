CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The founder of Wagner Farms has passed away.

For decades, Wagner Farms has specialized in growing green chile, apples, pumpkins and more. Today the family announced, Gus Wagner, founder of Wagner Farms died over the weekend.

Along with farming, Wagner served eight years as a Corrales city councilor and more than 26 years as a broad member of the Rio Grande Conservancy District.