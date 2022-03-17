NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is mourning the loss of the founder of John Brooks Supermarkets. According to a release from the company, John H. Brooks died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 82.

Brooks is a true New Mexican who started working in grocery stores at the age of nine. He attended Highland High School and the University of New Mexico. Brooks founded his first supermarket in 1978 in Albuquerque. Brooks tailored his store to the community, including selling ethnic products and maintaining a neighborhood atmosphere in his store.

Brooks eventually expanded his supermarkets throughout New Mexico and there are currently five John Brooks Supermarkets throughout the state. John Brooks Supermarkets has always been a family business and the family does not anticipate any operational changes. Brooks leaves behind four children and four grandchildren.