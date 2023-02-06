EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Moriarty High School students died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. The Edgewood Police Department says a propane heater was found running in a garage where the teens were found.

Police say a fourth teen woke up Sunday morning around 11 a.m. and found the others dead in his garage. Police say the garage appears to be a hangout spot for the teens.

Counseling services are being offered at Moriarty High School. None of the teens have been identified and police say there does not appear foul play is involved in the deaths.