NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain Chapman was in and out of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) for most of her life. The now 19-year-old recalls her time in CYFD as a nightmare.

“I was adopted at the age of five years old, and I was put back in at the age of 10.”

For months, Chapman said she slept on the CYFD office building’s floor in Albuquerque between desks and chairs, with as many as 10 other kids.

“My back hurts, my body was aching, and they would give us mats to sleep on, which let’s be honest like that wasn’t going to do anything.”

“They would treat us like inmates in a prison.”

Chapman said she’s not surprised by the latest report.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CYFD building in Albuquerque back in December for a sexual abuse call. The police report said a staff member found a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old foster child in the same bathroom stall together, both with their pants down. The younger boy told investigators he was sexually penetrated with a gun.

Although Chapman has aged out of the system, she’s horrified at what’s still happening inside the walls of the very place that’s supposed to be keeping kids safe.

“Have you ever got an alcohol wipe and put it next to a scar? That’s how I felt when I heard that news.”

CYFD’s Cabinet Secretary Barbara J. Vigil released this statement: