NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A boil advisory has been issued for a part of New Mexico. The water from Fort Sumner Municipal Water System and Valley MDWCA in De Baca County needs to be boiled be consumption, officials said.

The Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau said E. Coli was detected in samples from McMillian Well. The advisory covers Valley MDCWCA too because that water is sourced from the Fort Sumner water system.

What to do to use water:

Boil water for three minutes before drinking, making coffee or tea, making ice, cooking, washing fruits/vegetables, using the water to feed a baby, brushing your teeth, or giving water to pets.

For more information about boil advisories, visit this website.