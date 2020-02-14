Fort Sumner man making it in the film industry

FORT SUMNER, N.M. (KRQE) – In a trailer released for the new USA Network show, Briarpatch, New Mexico Native, Landall Goolsby, is opposite Rosario Dawson. The show is filmed entirely in New Mexico.

“I’ve known, really since Landall was eight or nine years old, this would be the career he’d pursue,” Peggy Goolsby said.

Originally from Fort Sumner, it was an 80’s classic that made him want to take on acting while studying at Eastern New Mexico University.

“Back To The Future. I wanted to entertain people on that level. I just couldn’t get over how excited movies made me,” Landall Goolsby said.

He moved to Los Angeles, and after a slow start, things started picking up.

“So, I decided I was just going to really believe in myself. And I booked a TV show, one a week for five weeks. That’s crazy,” he said.

He now has about 50 credits to his name on his IMBD page. In addition to movies, he’s been in big shows like CSI and Godless.

All of this while owning a video in Portales with his mom for about 27 years. He then went to ice cream school at Penn State. Yes, ice cream school.

Goolsby transformed that video store to an ice cream shop a couple of years ago.

“Whenever we have ice cream as a memory, it stands out differently than other things,” he explained. “I’m going to make ice cream and I’m going to invite people to come and make memories at my shop.”

He comes back to Portales every so often for the shop but hopes to come back to the state even more for the film industry.

“I grew up on a farm in New Mexico. I had to move to Los Angeles where everything was and now, things have moved to New Mexico. That’s fantastic,” he said.