Fort Sumner High football coach arrested for DWI

FORT SUMNER, N.M. (KRQE) - A 2017 high school football coach of the year has pleaded not guilty to drinking and driving.

Fort Sumner High School coach Brad Holland was arrested Saturday in Roosevelt County for DWI. According to a criminal complaint, Holland admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

He blew a .15 on his breathalyzer test, nearly twice the legal limit but pleaded not guilty in court Monday The school's superintendent says after learning of the incident they placed Holland on temporary leave.

He says this is the first incident of its kind and will not affect the players.

Holland has since returned to work.