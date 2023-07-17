SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study has been completed on the Fort Stanton Historical Site. The New Mexico Historical Society (NMHS), New Mexico Historic Preservation Division (NMHPD), and Sunmount Consulting worked together to make a cultural landscape report.

Officials with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs say the 2022 study is a comprehensive accounting of Fort Stanton’s place and its history. The report is 955 pages long and includes historical overviews, appraisals of the structures how they are currently, and ideas on how to preserve the fort and tell its history better.