Fort Stanton featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’ episode

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fort Stanton will be featured on the popular paranormal TV series Ghost Hunters. The fort in Lincoln County was seized by Confederate forces in the 1860s and later became the site of a number of shootouts, some involving Indian tribes and another between an Army doctor and Army captain. With such a rich history it’s no surprise its also the site of many paranormal activity stories. Wednesday A&E’s Ghost Hunters will look for proof and they say they’ve captured their most compelling evidence in over a decade. The episode called ‘Proof of Afterlife’ airs Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
