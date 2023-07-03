CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Fort Stanton Live is set to make a triumphant return to the fields, walkways, and buildings of Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS) on Saturday, July 8, marking its first appearance since 2019. The event, planned by Fort Stanton, Inc. with support from FSHS, promises a day filled with living history, demonstrations, lectures, tours, music, and delectable food.

The event serves as a celebration of its past, offering visitors a chance to delve into the site’s heritage. Attendees can expect performances by Indigenous artists and dancers, military bands, guided tours, and lectures from both professional and amateur historians. The event will also feature living history cavalry, infantry, and artillery non-firing demonstrations.

A detailed schedule of events is available online.