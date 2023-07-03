CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Fort Stanton Live is set to make a triumphant return to the fields, walkways, and buildings of Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS) on Saturday, July 8, marking its first appearance since 2019. The event, planned by Fort Stanton, Inc. with support from FSHS, promises a day filled with living history, demonstrations, lectures, tours, music, and delectable food.
Story continues below:
- Local: List: Fourth of July events around New Mexico
- Sports: Former NMSU Coach Greg Heiar lands new head coaching job
- New Mexico: New Mexico officials rescue woman in Mount Cristo Rey foothills
- Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque implements new cameras to tackle theft problem
The event serves as a celebration of its past, offering visitors a chance to delve into the site’s heritage. Attendees can expect performances by Indigenous artists and dancers, military bands, guided tours, and lectures from both professional and amateur historians. The event will also feature living history cavalry, infantry, and artillery non-firing demonstrations.
A detailed schedule of events is available online.