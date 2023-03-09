NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Carson National Forest is asking for public input on proposed projects for Taos Ski Valley. Public comments on the proposals can be submitted between March 9 and April 9.

The proposed projects include:

Build a base-to-base gondola.

Replace lifts 2 and 8.

Install a new booster station, water tank, and additional snowmaking pipe.

Develop Nordic and snowshoe trails.

Build a restaurant near the top of Lift 7.

Replace and relocate the Whistlestop Café.

Construct a lift 4 hiking trail.

Create construction and staging areas.

Officials are hosting a public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. March 23 at 6 p.m. at the Taos Tent (7 Thunderbird Road, Village of Taos Ski Valley). To submit online comments and to learn more information on the project proposal, click here.