NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Carson National Forest is asking for public input on proposed projects for Taos Ski Valley. Public comments on the proposals can be submitted between March 9 and April 9.

The proposed projects include:

  • Build a base-to-base gondola. 
  • Replace lifts 2 and 8. 
  • Install a new booster station, water tank, and additional snowmaking pipe. 
  • Develop Nordic and snowshoe trails. 
  • Build a restaurant near the top of Lift 7. 
  • Replace and relocate the Whistlestop Café. 
  • Construct a lift 4 hiking trail. 
  • Create construction and staging areas. 

Officials are hosting a public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. March 23 at 6 p.m. at the Taos Tent (7 Thunderbird Road, Village of Taos Ski Valley). To submit online comments and to learn more information on the project proposal, click here.