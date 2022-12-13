SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month-long auction of treasures originally buried by Forrest Fenn in the Wyoming wilderness has resulted in $1.3 million in sales, according to Heritage Auctions. The Dallas-based auction house says 476 lots of items were sold in all, with more than 1,600 people bidding on items.

Far more people have tuned in to Fenn’s story over the last decade. The late Santa Fe art dealer started what became a real life treasure hunt in 2010, when he buried a box of riches in the Rocky Mountain wilderness, then wrote a cryptic poem about its location in his memoir titled “The Thrill of the Chase.”

In 2020, a then-32-year-old medical student named Jack Stuef found the box, which Fenn authenticated months before his death. In September, Stuef sold most of the found treasure to a private company, which put it up for auction.

In total, eight items sold in the range of five figures. The top sale was a 549-gram gold nugget, which sold for $55,200. Among the most curious of items, a tiny glass jar reportedly said to contain Fenn’s autobiography sold for $48,000.

A centuries-old gold Diquis/Greater Chiriqui Frog Pendant from Costa Rica or Panama, circa 700-1000 AD.

A 549-gram Alaskan gold placer.

A gold pectoral meant to represent the sun, which comes from Columbia, circa 200-600 AD.

A gold coin.

A set of items from Forrest Fenn's treasure





A wax-sealed small glass jar purportedly containing Fenn's autobiography.

