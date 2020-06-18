Forrest Fenn posts pictures of reunion with famed treasure

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe author famous for the treasure chest he supposedly hid in the Rockies posted pictures of himself being reunited with that treasure. Forrest Fenn announced earlier this month that someone had finally found the chest he claims he hid more than a decade ago with only a cryptic poem to guide treasure hunters to the secret spots.

Tuesday Fenn posted pictures on his blog saying the box is darker and some of the silver is tarnished but this is indeed his famed treasure. Fenn says he is respecting the finder’s wish to remain anonymous and keep the hiding spot secret.

