Forrest Fenn fires back at frustrated treasure hunter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe millionaire Forrest Fenn is firing back at a frustrated treasure hunter.

Thousands have searched, some have even died trying to find Fenn’s hidden treasure. Late last year a Colorado Springs man, David Hanson, filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Fenn for misleading hunters.

This week, Fenn filed a counterclaim calling the allegations unsubstantiated and inflammatory. His attorney goes on to say Hanson’s lawsuit is an attempt to find out the location of the treasure and or extort money from Fenn.

